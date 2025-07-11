Eastbourne festival-goers enjoy the sun at 2024's Beach Life

Eastbourne Beach Life Music Festival 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)placeholder image
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 14:52 BST
Get in the spirit ahead of this weekend’s Beach Life festival by looking through these photos from last year’s event.

The annual fiesta of live music and street food promises a packed programme of performances on Saturday (July 12) and Sunday (July 13).

Hosted on the iconic Bandstand stage, the family-friendly event showcases a range of genres from 11am to 5pm each day including signed artists, emerging bands and much-loved local favourites.

Entry is free.

Full details about the event can be found here.

