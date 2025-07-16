The Beach Life Music Festival returned on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13 showcasing local music talent.
The annual fiesta of live music and street food featured a packed programme of performances all weekend in the ‘unofficial start to the summer holidays’.
Hosted on the Bandstand stage, the family-friendly event showcased a range of genres from 11am to 5pm each day including signed artists, emerging bands and much-loved local favourites.
Saturday was headlined by Ultra Sound - a merger of popular local bands Unihorn and Scallywag.
Alt-rock trio Big Reference headlined Sunday afternoon, which featured members Trevor Moss and Hannah Lou – previously signed by Simon Tong of The Verve and Gorillaz.
Eastbourne festival-goers enjoy the sun at 2025's Beach Life Music Festival
Big Reference performing at 2025's Beach Life Music Festival in Eastbourne Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council
Woodpig performing at Eastbourne's Beach Life Music Festival. Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council
Later Youth at the Beach Life Music Festival in Eastbourne Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council
Big Reference performing at 2025's Beach Life Music Festival in Eastbourne. Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council
