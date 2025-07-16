Eastbourne festival-goers enjoy the sun at 2025's Beach Life Music Festival

By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:20 BST
Festival-goers enjoyed the sun in Eastbourne with the return of the Beach Life Music Festival.

The Beach Life Music Festival returned on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13 showcasing local music talent.

The annual fiesta of live music and street food featured a packed programme of performances all weekend in the ‘unofficial start to the summer holidays’.

Hosted on the Bandstand stage, the family-friendly event showcased a range of genres from 11am to 5pm each day including signed artists, emerging bands and much-loved local favourites.

Saturday was headlined by Ultra Sound - a merger of popular local bands Unihorn and Scallywag.

Alt-rock trio Big Reference headlined Sunday afternoon, which featured members Trevor Moss and Hannah Lou – previously signed by Simon Tong of The Verve and Gorillaz.

Big Reference performing at 2025's Beach Life Music Festival in Eastbourne

Big Reference performing at 2025's Beach Life Music Festival in Eastbourne Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council

Woodpig performing at Eastbourne's Beach Life Music Festival.

Woodpig performing at Eastbourne's Beach Life Music Festival. Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council

Later Youth at the Beach Life Music Festival in Eastbourne

Later Youth at the Beach Life Music Festival in Eastbourne Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council

Big Reference performing at 2025's Beach Life Music Festival in Eastbourne.

Big Reference performing at 2025's Beach Life Music Festival in Eastbourne. Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council

