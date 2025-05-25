A British boat based in Sussex has been impounded by French authorities, accused of illegally fishing in French waters, according to national media reports.

The BBC reported that the vessel was detained in the English Channel and is now being held at Boulogne-sur-Mer.

The boat was stopped at sea by the French Navy on Thursday night.

French authorities allege the boat’s crew was fishing in French waters without a licence.

Boulogne-sur-Mer where the boat has been impounded. Picture: Google Street View

The BBC said this week’s incident comes just days after the UK and the EU reached an agreement which covers fishing, trade, defence, and energy. Part of the agreement includes giving European fishing boats a further 12 years of access to British waters.

According to national media reports, the vessel that was impounded on Thursday was a boat called The Lady T, based in Eastbourne, East Sussex.

A spokesperson for France's Martime Prefecture said: “On Thursday, May 22, 2025, the French Navy's public service patrol boat, the Pluvier, carried out a fishing inspection in the French Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), off the Bay of Somme.

“During this operation, which falls under the State's action at sea, a British fishing vessel was inspected by sailors from the Navy patrol boat while it was fishing, without a license, in French waters.

“The offence having been proven, the fishing vessel was diverted on the night of May 23 to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, following the instructions of the Delegate for the Sea and the Coastline (DML) acting on behalf of the Regional Prefect, to whom the fisheries police report, for the purpose of initiating proceedings under the authority of the public prosecutor.

“This operation demonstrates the vigilance of government services in protecting fisheries resources and their determination to enforce regulations. It sends a clear signal to those who might be tempted to fish illegally in French waters.

“The Maritime Prefecture, in collaboration with the National Fisheries Monitoring Centre (CNSP), ensures the protection of marine resources and the surveillance of fishing activities in French waters. This monitoring illustrates the ongoing commitment of the French authorities and the various resources of the coastguard administrations to ensuring compliance with current regulations and combating illegal fishing practices.”