Eastbourne Foodbank appeals for new trustees

Eastbourne Foodbank is on the hunt for trustees who can help the charity in its mission to help the community.
Jacob Panons
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
The charity said it is providing around 2,000 emergency food parcels each month and is on the look-out for enthusiastic, motivated people – ideally with experience at senior level in the charity sector or with personal experience of using foodbanks – who can help implement its strategic plan.

Eastbourne Foodbank explained that it would like a creative thinker with strategic vision.

Charity CEO Howard Wardle said: “Being a trustee at Eastbourne Foodbank is not onerous, but it does require commitment. The board meets five times a year - on a Monday lunchtime at The View Hotel.

Eastbourne Foodbank. Picture from Eastbourne Foodbank/Jon Santa CruzEastbourne Foodbank. Picture from Eastbourne Foodbank/Jon Santa Cruz
“We are also planning a half-day together annually for strategic review and planning. Trustees should also spend some time engaging with staff and volunteers, particularly in their area of expertise.

“As part of their induction trustees are offered training and will visit all areas of the foodbank’s work and meet the senior management team.”

Chair of trustees Adrian Butcher added: “Eastbourne Foodbank plays a significant part in the life of our town. For more than a decade, our staff, volunteers and supporters have enabled us to build a strong reputation locally and nationally. It is a privilege to be a trusted and valued part of the community.

“We have an excellent board of trustees but we are looking to add new faces to the team. We'd love to hear from anyone with expertise, experience and enthusiasm who might be interested in joining us."

Anyone who would like to apply should visit www.eastbourne.foodbank.org.uk/trustee-application-information/