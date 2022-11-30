Eastbourne Foodbank calls on residents to help fight hunger this Christmas

Eastbourne Foodbank is appealing for residents to donate food and other essential items at its Tesco Christmas Food Collections.

The collections are planned for Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3.

A spokesperson from the foodbank said: “Representatives from Eastbourne Foodbank will be in the larger Tesco stores across Eastbourne to speak to members of the public and hand out lists of much-needed items. These essentials are needed to help Eastbourne people [who are] unable to afford food amid the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shoppers can find out more about Eastbourne Foodbank and donate at the Tesco stores in Lottbridge Drove, Hampden Park and Langney Shopping Centre from 9am-3pm on both days.”

Eastbourne Foodbank's collection at Tesco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Foodbank said it is hoping members of the community, who are able to help, will pick up one or two extra items with their shopping and drop them into a special donation trolley on their way out of the supermarket.

The spokesperson added: “This support is needed now more than ever in the run up to Christmas as families across the town are facing the biggest income squeeze in a generation and many people on the very lowest incomes are struggling to put food on the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Foodbank said it is now regularly providing 2,500 food parcels a month - with around 850 of those going to children.

Campaigns and communications manager at Eastbourne Foodbank Jess Holliday said: “No one in Eastbourne should be facing hunger and we want to see an end to local people needing emergency food at all but the coming months are set to be particularly tough for many local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Foodbank's collection at Tesco

“We are currently working to bring about long-term change to ensure everyone has enough money for the essentials. However, many families are really struggling with the rising cost of living and any donations of our most-needed items will be invaluable at this incredibly difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to Tesco, its customers, and indeed all our donors throughout the year, we will continue to offer vital support to families and children over the coming months. Together we can make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS: