Eastbourne Foodbank team takes on Beachy Head Marathon

Eastbourne Foodbank team

The team at Eastbourne Foodbank have taken on the Beachy Head Marathon, raising funds for families in need.

A team of 15 staff members and volunteers took part in the marathon, ultramarathon, half marathon and 10k events across the weekend of October 25 and 26.

The foodbank has raised nearly £3,000 thanks to support from 87 donors, beating its £2,500 target.

Last year, the foodbank provided 220,000 meals to people in Eastbourne and has previously been named one of the UK’s busiest.

The fundraiser states: “The demand for our services remains high but donations are down.

“Please support our team of runners, who are running or walking the tough downland courses to raise funds to make a difference to others.”

Jess Holliday, Eastbourne Foodbank CEO, added: "Our team of Beachy Head Marathon heroes pushed themselves to the limits to raise money for the Eastbourne Foodbank and we are incredibly grateful for their commitment and dedication.

"Everyone who supported and encouraged our runners through sponsorship has made a difference to lives in Eastbourne.

"Your donations provide food when there's nothing in the cupboard, a warm and friendly space for debt and money advice and baby essentials for new parents."

To donate to the Foodbank’s fundraiser, visit: https://eastbournefoodbank.enthuse.com/cf/beachyhead2025.