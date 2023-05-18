Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Foodbank thanks outgoing chair of trustees following a decade with the charity

Eastbourne Foodbank has thanked its outgoing chair of trustees and welcomed a new resident at the helm.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 18th May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:02 BST

Meads resident Chris Sneath had held the position of chair of trustees since 2013 and has recently handed over the reins to Adrian Butcher.

From 7,000 to nearly 30,000 monthly food parcels in ten years, Mr Sneath has seen a decade of change but said it had been a privilege to serve as the chair of trustees.

Charity CEO Howard Wardle said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Chris Sneath for the 10 years of support and guidance he has shown our foodbank. We are very grateful for all you have done through what has been a decade of enormous change.

Chris Sneath (left) and Adrian Butcher (right) from Eastbourne FoodbankChris Sneath (left) and Adrian Butcher (right) from Eastbourne Foodbank
"I look forward to working with Adrian further as we work together to support people in financial crisis and hopefully, one day, celebrate the end of the need for foodbanks."

