Eastbourne Foodbank to set up stall in town centre to talk to residents about poverty

Eastbourne Foodbank will be operating a stall in the town centre so that it can talk to the public about poverty.
By Jacob Panons
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST

The charity’s campaigns team will be talking to shoppers on Wednesday, September 6, from their stall as part of the market in Terminus Road.

A spokesperson said: “Eastbourne Foodbank's campaigns team will not be asking for money or donations at this stall on Wednesday, but instead wants to talk to the public about poverty.”

People will be able to find out more about their local foodbank, the work they are doing to encourage change, and how they can add their voice to strengthen the campaign.