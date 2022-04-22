Eastbourne football club to raise money for charity

An Eastbourne football club is asking for donations instead of normal admission for its last home game of the season.

Eastbourne Town FC, who are set to play East Preston tomorrow (Saturday, April 23) at the Saffrons, will be raising money for local homeless charity Matthew 25 Mission.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Dave Shearing said, “It is important we continue to work with the wider community and we couldn’t be supporting a better cause.”

Eastbourne Town players celebrate after scoring against Horsham YMCA (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-200116-122839001

The football club has replaced regular admission prices for donations in the past with the aim of raising money for charity.