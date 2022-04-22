Eastbourne football club to raise money for charity

An Eastbourne football club is asking for donations instead of normal admission for its last home game of the season.
Eastbourne Town FC, who are set to play East Preston tomorrow (Saturday, April 23) at the Saffrons, will be raising money for local homeless charity Matthew 25 Mission.
Chairman Dave Shearing said, “It is important we continue to work with the wider community and we couldn’t be supporting a better cause.”
The football club has replaced regular admission prices for donations in the past with the aim of raising money for charity.
