Eastbourne friends prepare to take on the Three Peaks Challenge

Preston Forster and Keri Stallard are fundraising for Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and Ronald McDonald House charities.
Their son Albie, who is now a year old, was born prematurely weighing 2lbs 9oz. This meant he needed to be cared for on the Trevor Mann baby unit at the Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton.
Both charities supported the couple during this time and now Preston and Keri want to say thank you.
Fundraising so far has included a charity football match and golf day.
The final part of their fundraising efforts is to complete the Three Peak Challenge on August 13.
Preston and five friends – Gianluca Del-Gaudio, Jack Salt, Spencer Muir, Danny Green and Liam Gunner – will be taking on the challenge which involves climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Mount Snowdon in Wales all within 24 hours.