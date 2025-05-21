Eastbourne gets ready to celebrate

The theme this year is "Celebrations of the World" after 2024's very colourful "Into the Wild" event.

The organisers, Eastbourne Carnival CIC, say that for this year's procession, they want the community to get excited and creative about the beauty of some of the most spectacular events from across the globe. "The procession allows entrants to get inspiration from carnivals, festivities, and parades to create marvellous, colourful costumes."

Mina O’Brien, Chair of Eastbourne Carnival CIC said: “This year promises to be a great parade full of celebration and representing cultures and festivals near and far. We are delighted and thankful to have had the support this year from Lightning Fibre for our Creative Workshops, Arts Council England and Chalk Cliff Trust.”

Organisers are hugely grateful to all the sponsors, including The Best of Eastbourne, Seahaven FM, Media Attention, The View Hotel, Bourne Free, Custard, Eastbourne Borough Market, Mativus, Elite Medical, and to all that have contributed to the event.

Mina added: “We are also grateful to our partners and volunteers who are supporting the event this year. The carnival really is a great example of the community coming together.”

Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: "The carnival team work hard all year round to put on an incredible event.

"The carnival brings together our communities and showcases the best of the town whilst also hosting groups from across the UK, and indeed, this year, a large contingent from across the world, making it a truly international event. My thanks to the incredible carnival team. Please do enjoy the carnival this weekend, and don't forget to donate."

The mayor will officially launch the day with a small gathering at Bankers Corner around 11:45am, and then the main parade will begin at 2pm from Fishermen's Green.

From there, the procession will march towards the Wish Tower Slopes, followed by a street party at Bankers Corner with DJs playing a wide selection of music to keep people in the party spirit from around 4:30pm.

There are over 60 entrants this year, and because of the roadworks at the top of Terminus Road, the organisers are urging people to find alternative spots along the route by 2pm.

Members of the Dortmund Carnival will also be taking part, bringing over their Carnival Prince and Princess, along with 40 band members.

Eastbourne Carnival CIC, which organises the event, is a community interest company with directors and a committee of volunteers. Most of the committee has been involved with the carnival since it returned in 2011 after a 20-year absence.

You can view the route here: https://www.eastbournecarnival.com/

Photos in our gallery are from 2024’s carnival and were taken by Jon Rigby.

