Eastbourne golf course issues plea following 'damage to greens using pitching wedges'

A mini golf course in Eastbourne has issued a plea after people were seen playing golf after hours at the site and ‘damaging the greens using pitching wedges.’
By Sam Pole
Published 24th May 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:52 BST

Princes Mini Golf, in Princes Park, has issued a plea for residents to help out after they reported that a number of people had been playing golf after hours.

The news comes after the course, which only opened in May, had seen damage to its greens, with people using pitching wedges to cause damage at the golf course.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the gold course said: “We are having issues with people playing golf after hours & damaging the greens by using pitching wedges.

“We have put in a lot of hard work and effort to make it look like it is.

“Please help us maintain it.

“If you see anyone on the putting course after hours, please contact us.”