Eastbourne grandfather and granddaughter share rescue story after being saved by RNLI

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Paddle UK and HM Coastguard are urging those hitting the water on paddleboards, kayaks or canoes to stay safe as casualties from Eastbourne share their rescue story.

Last year, lifeboat crews launched to paddleboarders across the country 155 times compared to just 52 launches in 2019.

For the 31 lifeboat stations that make up the South East – which runs from Swanage to Southend-on-Sea there were 11 launches in 2019 and 32 in 2023.

The number of paddleboarders whose lives were saved nationally saw a six-fold increase over five years, with volunteers saving lives in 2019, rising to 22 last year.

Steve, 61 and his granddaughter Alyssa, 11, are joining the campaign after they were rescued by Eastbourne RNLI and assisted by the local Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) in June 2024.

The pair headed out on the water in Pevensey Bay with Alyssa on a paddleboard and Steve in a kayak during a trip to the beach to celebrate the 60th birthday of Steve’s wife, Sharon.

They were 300 metres offshore when the weather conditions quickly started to worsen, the wind and waves strengthened and they were blown out into deeper water with low visibility. Alyssa lost her paddle and they knew they were in trouble.

Fortunately, they were well prepared, wearing wetsuits, buoyancy aids and carrying a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.

Back at the beach, Sharon was watching them with growing concern when she got a call from Steve.

Steve said: “I phoned Sharon to ask for help and she called 999 for the Coastguard. We kept drifting, so I got Alyssa into the kayak and we lashed it together with the paddleboard.”

Steve and Alyssa were quickly drifting out of sight but Eastbourne RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was soon on scene and brought them both back to shore, where they were met by the Eastbourne Coastguard Rescue Team.

Steve said: “We did the right thing. Everyone knew where we were, and someone was on the beach able to keep a lookout.

“I was used to the currents but the wind just overtook us. Once we were beyond the sandbar we were in deeper water and we dared not get out."

Thankfully, they were both returned to shore, cold but unharmed and taken into the care of the Eastbourne CRT.

With 10% of kayakers/canoeists and 9% of paddleboarders reporting that they make none of the recommended preparations before hitting the water, the RNLI and Paddle UK are urging people to make safety a priority as we hit peak summer.

Their key safety advice is to:

 Always wear a buoyancy aid

 Tell someone where you’re going

 Carry a mobile phone

 Check the weather

 Know your limits

RNLI National Water Safety Partner, Sam Hughes, said: “We always want people to enjoy our coastline but we are urging everyone to think carefully before heading out.

“Our rescue data shows that almost half of lifeboat launches to paddleboarders were due to offshore winds and tides, something water users can check before hitting the water.

"If you are on a lifeguarded beach, keep an eye out for the orange windsock to see which way the wind is blowing.”