Eastbourne grandmother criticises 'appalling' toilets

Sue Richards, who lives in Upperton, was at the Seaside Recreation Ground on Tuesday, August 9, and said the toilets in the park were ‘disgusting’.

She added: “The problem we have got is we have a lot of toilets in Eastbourne but a lot of them are disgusting.

“They are appalling. What the visitors from outside of Eastbourne must think of them, I don’t know.”

The toilets in Seaside Recreation Ground, Eastbourne

Mrs Richards’ concerns come after toilets in the town centre, by Cornfield Road and Hyde Gardens, were also closed due to anti-social behaviour.

She said: “The problem is visitors have to use the facilities and there aren't any and a couple of them are despicable.

“I think it is awful, for the people that have to use them and visitors.

“I go to Spain a lot and you could eat your dinner off the floor. Here they just don’t seem to care.”

Sue Richards

Mrs Richards said she has contacted Eastbourne Borough Council ‘several times’ about the issue but felt she had been ‘ignored’ after not hearing back from the council.

She added: “I just think it’s a very poor service. Eastbourne is a lovely town, we have lots of visitors and I don’t like the way it’s portrayed."

She urged the council to direct more money towards improving the cleanliness of toilets in the town.

She added: “Not everyone can afford to go into a cafe to use the toilet.

The toilets in Seaside Recreation Ground, Eastbourne

“This is peak summer now, kids are here, visitors are in town. What do they think of us?”

Mrs Richards continued: “I would like to see that they [the toilets] are cleaned properly and hopefully refurbished at some point but during the pandemic we were told to wash our hands and dry our hands but the facilities are not there to do it.

“Get some good cleaners in there and spend some money and refurbish them.”