A disabled grandmother from Eastbourne says she has been sleeping on her sofa for nearly three years due to mould in her council home.

Yvonne Whalley, of Maxfield Close, has been in a dispute with Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) over the condition of her home since 2021.

The 61-year-old said she can no longer sleep in her bedroom ‘because it’s so damp’, and that her grandchildren have been unable to visit her for two years.

She added: “I’ve got no furniture left because it all went mouldy.”

Ms Whalley has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) – a lung condition that makes it difficult to breathe – diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

She said her property is worsening her symptoms and causing her severe stress and anxiety.

Ms Whalley also believes the damp conditions harmed her dog’s health.

She said: “My healthy little dog, Penny, had no health problems at all. She went blind within a year of living [at the property] and died in August 2023.

“I believe she died as a result of this property.”

EBC said it has been trying to carry out the ‘required repairs and improvements’ to Ms Whalley’s home ‘for some time’.

An EBC spokesperson said: “In order to undertake the work, we need Ms Whalley to temporarily move to another property for about five days.

“However, Ms Whalley has declined all our offers of accommodation, instead wanting a permanent move.

“We offered Ms Whalley options for a permanent move including retirement housing, but these offers have ultimately been declined too.”

Ms Whalley said she had ‘good reason’ to decline this offer.

“[The council] did not take my COPD into account when they offered me the property,” she said.

"I would’ve had to walk up hills.”

Ms Whalley added that EBC ‘will not acknowledge the real problem’.

She said: “The problem is that the drains are broken. That’s what’s causing the major problems.”

Ms Whalley added that EBC ‘wants to bleach and paint over all the mould’, instead of fixing the root of the issue.

“No matter what work they do, it’s not going to make an ounce of difference,” she added.

EBC said it ‘will continue to support Ms Whalley’ and ‘hopes to find a solution that can allow the work to go ahead without further delay’.