Eastbourne grandmother receives MBE for services to children and the community

A woman in Eastbourne has been awarded an MBE in The King’s first Birthday Honours List for services to children and to the community.

It was announced that Susan Dzendzera would get the title for her work with south London-based Gingerbread Corner on Friday, June 16.

The grandmother, who moved to the town in 2021, joined the group in 1984 and worked with the after-school care scheme and nursery up until her retirement last year.

She said: “My first reaction was that the letter was a scam, I didn’t believe it at all, and my second reaction was being thrilled obviously and then I wondered who it was that had put me forward because they don’t tell you.

Sue Dzendzera. Picture from Ms Dzendzera

“I am obviously thrilled, delighted and have been smiley about it. It is not something I ever thought would actually happen.”

Despite finding out about her award six weeks ago, the Eastbourne resident was unable to tell her friends and family until it was officially announced.

She added: “Everybody that I have told so far has been thrilled and delighted for me.

“People have said: ‘You deserve this.’ That makes me so pleased.

“It feels unbelievable to be recognised. It doesn’t quite feel believable. Every time I think about it it makes me smile. I am delighted.

“My grandchildren couldn’t really believe it. [They said:]‘You are going to meet the King? Really? For real?’”

The former charity worker said she does not know where and when the official ceremony will take place, but it could be next year.

Ms Dzendzera has been involved with a number of charitable organisations throughout her time in south London and Eastbourne – including Places for People.

The CEO of Momentum Children’s Charity Bianca Effemey has been given the title after setting up the group and giving 19 years to the charity – which supports families across south west London, Surrey and Sussex whose children are facing cancer or a different life-challenging condition.