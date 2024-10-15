Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) is consulting on ways to save £2.7 million amid an ‘unprecedented strain’ on its finances.

Among the considerations are proposals to close most of the town’s public toilets, which EBC said cost more than £300,000 last year.

Under the current proposals, one set of toilets at the Bandstand would remain open, alongside Changing Places toilets – which are intended for use by disabled people and often require a radar key to access.

Not-for-profit group Friends of Eastbourne Seafront has been campaigning against the proposals for weeks.

The group’s chair, Gaynor Sedgwick, said: “People are telling us they have medical conditions and need to find a toilet urgently, the elderly and those with children are very worried and disappointed with our council who seem to be out of touch with the reality of the impact their decisions will have.

“This has to stop and common sense must prevail.”

As part of a public survey, the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront has proposed the idea of paying between 20p and £1 to use a public toilet.

We asked our readers what they thought of this idea:

Jo Jones said: “I’d be happy to pay to be comfortable but I would expect toilets to be clean and safe.

“Many people, young and old need to use toilets for medical reasons. Closing any would present problems and make Eastbourne less attractive to visitors.”

Nina Scammell said she worries about the impact on the homeless community if the toilets are closed.

She said: “With no access to public toilets where are they to go, the street?

"I would certainly pay to use a clean ‘unvandalised’ loo, but what about people who need to spend a penny without a penny to spend?”

Christopher Hodder said if a charge was necessary to use the toilets, they’d ‘need to be manned’ to ‘ensure the payment systems worked and they weren’t vandalised’.

“We are not going to, at this stage, pay for something that a consultation may close.”

This declaration from EBC leader Stephen Holt was met with outcry from members of the public at a cabinet meeting in September.

The council has highlighted frequent vandalism as a factor impacting its ability to provide the discretionary service.

The authority said it spent £100,000 on repairing its toilets last year, and would close the facilities if vandalised during the consultation period.

EBC has confirmed that no toilets have yet been closed due to vandalism since the consultation opened.

Local businesses are ‘horrified’:

If the council does close the toilets, it could opt for a community toilet scheme instead, which would involve businesses opening up their facilities to the public.

Sarah Farrow, owner of seafront guest house Gyves House, previously said she was ‘outraged’ by this proposal on ‘behalf of business owners and the homeless’.

She said: “Lots of us businesses support homeless charities - where does a homeless person then go for water, to go to the toilet?

"On behalf of them, I can say that [homeless people] will not be welcomed into businesses. It’s so sad.

"There’s more to this than just hospitality.”

Businesses up and down Royal Parade have displayed 'Save Our Public Toilets' posters in their windows – including cafe Memories-by-Sea. Owner Jonathan Parr said he worries about the potential impact on his business if the council goes ahead with the proposals.

He said: “A lot of our economy is driven by our tourism industry, and that’s quite a short window in terms of making money or accommodating tourists.

“To simply not provide what is a basic service is just absurd.

“I know the council are not exactly flush [but] I think it's ridiculous that we've actually got into this situation.”

The Friends of Eastbourne Seafront’s survey can be found here.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s consultation will end on October 31. Have your say here.

1 . Eastbourne has its say on council's public toilet closure proposals Eastbourne businesses, not-for-profit organisations and residents have had their say on proposals to close the town’s public toilets. (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2 . Eastbourne has its say on council's public toilet closure proposals Friends of Eastbourne Seafront collecting signatures for the group's 'Save Our Public Toilets' petition. Photo: Friends of Eastbourne Seafront

3 . Save our Public Toilets campaign. Memories by the Sea (Photo by Jon Rigby) Jonathan Parr, owner of cafe Memories-by-Sea, worries about the impact the proposals could have on his business. Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673