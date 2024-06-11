Eastbourne headteacher urges parents to put phones away at school gates
Andy Best, headteacher of Pashley Down Infant School, in Beechy Avenue, said it’s ‘sad to see’ parents on their phones when greeting or dropping off their children.
In a newsletter sent to parents in April, the headteacher said pupils ‘often leave the classroom excited or relieved’ to see their parents, only to find them on their phones.
He hopes the plea will help ‘the joy of conversation remain’.
The newsletter reads: “There have been numerous occasions where I see our children coming out of class at the end of a school day (or being brought in at the start of the day), excited or relieved to see whoever is picking them up, only to find their adult scrolling at their phone, typing a message or on a phone call and it’s sad to see.
“This isn’t meant to sound patronising in any way but to make us think.
"So please can I ask that you are not on your mobile phone when the children come out of school at the end of the day and when you come through the school gates in the morning.”
Mr Best said the response from parents has been ‘really positive’.
He added: “It if can get people thinking about an issue which I believe is a massive one across the whole of society, then it's going to help the family values continue to survive and the joy of conversation remain.”
