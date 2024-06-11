Eastbourne headteacher urges parents to put phones away at school gates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A headteacher at an Eastbourne school has urged parents to put their phones away when collecting their children.

Andy Best, headteacher of Pashley Down Infant School, in Beechy Avenue, said it’s ‘sad to see’ parents on their phones when greeting or dropping off their children.

In a newsletter sent to parents in April, the headteacher said pupils ‘often leave the classroom excited or relieved’ to see their parents, only to find them on their phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He hopes the plea will help ‘the joy of conversation remain’.

Pashley Down Infant School. Photo: Google Street View

The newsletter reads: “There have been numerous occasions where I see our children coming out of class at the end of a school day (or being brought in at the start of the day), excited or relieved to see whoever is picking them up, only to find their adult scrolling at their phone, typing a message or on a phone call and it’s sad to see.

“This isn’t meant to sound patronising in any way but to make us think.

"So please can I ask that you are not on your mobile phone when the children come out of school at the end of the day and when you come through the school gates in the morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Best said the response from parents has been ‘really positive’.