Eastbourne Heritage Centre has permanently closed its doors.

Earlier this year, the Eastbourne Society announced it would be unable to remain in the Grade-II listed building after losing a rent support grant.

It comes amid Eastbourne Borough Council’s (EBC) efforts to find £2.7 million of savings.

Councillor Stephen Holt, EBC leader, previously said: “The unprecedented pressures on council finances, created in the largest part by the homelessness crisis and costs associated with temporary accommodation, meant that regrettably we had to review the scope of the rent support grant.”

Eastbourne Heritage Centre. Photo: staff

Trustess of the Eastbourne Society said losing the grant – which, between 2024-25, reduced the amount of rent payable by 99% – makes remaining in the building ‘financially unviable’.

The Heritage Centre closed its doors for the last time on Tuesday (April 22). However, the charity has stated ‘this will in no way affect the work of the Society’.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We will continue to produce our magazine and hold our monthly talks.

"We will also continue our work of protecting our heritage, evaluating planning applications, responding to consultations and monitoring new developments, in other words guarding the past and guiding the future of Eastbourne.

“We will also be pressing the council to protect and maintain Park Cottage for the future, putting it to a good and sustainable use.”

EBC has offered the Eastbourne Society an alternative space in the Town Hall.

The Society’s trustees said they are waiting for ‘specific information on costs, logistics on access, opening hours, and availability of storage for our archives’.

The charity added: “We understand the need for the council to make savings and are grateful to have had the tenancy of Park Cottage for 40 years at such favourable terms.”