Eastbourne Heritage Centre set to close due to 'unaffordable' rent increase

Eastbourne Heritage Centre is set to close amid council budget cuts.

The centre – home to the Eastbourne Society – will reportedly close after Easter, following an ‘unaffordable increase in the site’s rent’, according to Eastbourne Conservatives.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC), which oversees the rent of the building in Carlisle Road, said it is working to find the volunteer-led group a new premises.

Councillor Stephen Holt, EBC leader, said: “The unprecedented pressures on council finances, created in the largest part by the homelessness crisis and costs associated with temporary accommodation, meant that regrettably we had to review the scope of the rent support grant.

“However, we have worked closely with the Eastbourne Society to find them a new home and have offered the Town Hall as an alternative venue.”

Eastbourne Conservatives said the closure was revealed at the February Eastbourne Society meeting.

Meads Ward Councillor Robert Smart said: "This closure wasn't mentioned in the latest round of budget discussions, unlike cuts to the Beachy Head Story, Sovereign Centre pools, and public toilets."

"It is yet another panic cost-cutting measure from our council’s administration who have consistently failed to plan in advance.

"I'm concerned that there appears to be no proposal for this iconic building's future use after June 30.

"We need our council to finally start showing the care our heritage assets deserve.”

Richard Crook, Architecture Advisor of the Eastbourne Society, added: "The Heritage Centre has proudly sung the praises of our unique and fascinating gem of a seaside town for nearly four decades.

“In the absence of a Museum, lost in 2007, we have looked to share our love of Eastbourne by giving an educated insight into its evolution, its stunning heritage buildings and the need to nurture civic pride.

"We must all remain vigilant."