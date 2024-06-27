Eastbourne Hospital staff organise range of fundraisers for the Fight Bladder Cancer charity
Trust Urology Specialist Nurses Clare Callaghan, Gabriel Sullivan and Nicola Milton organised the events and turned Hailsham Ward, Friston Ward and Urology investigation Suite orange with by staff wearing the Fight Bladder Cancer orange T-shirts.
They also raised money for the charity through a stall in the hospital reception, a cake sale, a raffle, a guess the weight of the cake and a bubble wall.
The team raised an outstanding amount of £1275.13. They would like to thank colleagues across the trust and members of the public who bought t-shirts, made cakes and bought raffle tickets and bubbles on the bubble wall. They would also like to thank the very generous donations from local businesses of prizes for the raffle.
Clare, Gabby and Nicola are part of the Urology Specialist Nurse Team at Eastbourne DGH.
Clare is a Bladder Cancer Specialist Nurse and Gabby and Myself are Enhancer recover after surgery Urology Specialist Nurse. The team care for patients who have either been diagnosed with bladder cancer or who are having major surgery for their urological conditions normally due to cancer.
Fight bladder Cancer is a UK-based bladder cancer charity founded and run by bladder cancer survivors and their families, so they know exactly what individuals are going through. They support anyone affected by bladder cancer, raising awareness, supporting medical research, and campaigning to influence policy to bring about change in bladder cancer treatments.
