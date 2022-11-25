The Sussex Craft & Design Christmas Fair returns to the Enterprise Shopping Centre in the heart of Eastbourne on December 3 and 4.

Ceramacist Barbara Butterworth

Spokeswoman Emily Sander said: “If you’re looking for unique beautiful handmade gifts and stocking fillers, this is the place to be. At this festive event you will find over 25 stalls featuring ceramics, textiles, pottery, wood turning, glasswork, contemporary jewellery, artwork, interior and home accessories and more, all under the Enterprise Centre’s Victorian glass roof.”

Regular exhibitor Lynn Watt of Ribbonreal, Vintage Kimono Homewares & Accessories, always looks forward to the craft fair: “I've been taking part in the Sussex Craft Christmas Fair for a few years now and it is where my Christmas begins! Not least because there is often mulled wine and mince pies! The atmosphere is lovely with lots of stalls selling unique gorgeous handmade gifts, ideal for seasonal presents. It does get pretty packed too but it’s great to see so many faces. For me I relish the opportunity to sell in person when I usually sell online. I really missed taking part in this fair because of the pandemic so it will be great to be back with a sparkle this year!"

Ceramicist Barbara Butterworth will be exhibiting too: “I have been living in Pevensey Bay now for almost seven years, potting in my garden studio. My first opportunity to show and sell my work was at the Enterprise Centre at their Craft Fair. The centre has held a number of events over the years, including Kiln, Adorn and Fibre Fest, putting Eastbourne and the Enterprise Centre very much on the map for craft events.”