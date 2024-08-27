Eastbourne hotel named as one of the top ten places for afternoon tea in UK
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In celebration of Afternoon Tea Week, SpaSeekers.com rounded up their top picks of spas with afternoon tea packages, where you can kick back and relax with a pot of tea by your side.
The Grand Hotel in King Edwards Parade was part of the list and boasts an Afternoon Tea Pamper Experience from £170 per person.
The hotel’s grand afternoon tea, which features finger sandwiches such as smoked salmon, cream cheese and chive and honey roasted ham, pastries and savouries, accompanied by tea, coffee or a herbal infusion costs £34 per person Monday to Thursday, or £38.50 Friday to Sunday.
The SpaSeekers website states: “There’s something about a traditional seaside destination, and the grandeur of this Victorian retreat sat on Eastbourne’s waterfront that’s really quite special. Served daily from 2pm in the Great Hall and lounges, there are high tea options for everyone (including children) including champagne and savoury only menus.
“Located right on the waterfront, this glorious Victorian retreat has everything you need for days of decadence and stays of sumptuous elegance. Relaxing in style comes oh so naturally for everyone here.
“The Grand Hotel is perfect for overnight getaways, with more than 150 gorgeous bedrooms to be found behind its spectacular frontage. The spa features five tranquil treatment rooms and there’s a fully-equipped gym for budding athletes everywhere. And when the hunger pangs kick in, both the Garden and Mirabelle Restaurants will tempt your taste buds right from the start.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.