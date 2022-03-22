Eastbourne hotel to host annual ‘remembering your mum’ event

An Eastbourne seafront hotel is set to host its annual ‘remembering your mum’ event.

The event will take place at 11am on Mothers’ Day (Sunday, March 27) at the Best Western Lansdowne Hotel in King Edward’s Parade and is open to anyone who wants to join.

Those attending can pin a picture of their mother to a lit tree and will have the opportunity to light a candle.

Catherine Clifford at The Lansdowne Hotel (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-200715-083237008

Donations are encouraged to raise money for Winston’s Wish, a charity that helps children who have lost a parent.

There will be free refreshments at the hotel.

Catherine Clifford, managing partner at the Lansdowne Hotel, said, “After losing my mum in 2004 very suddenly, I realised that when certain days in the year come round it’s really very difficult for those who have lost a parent.

“I decided that putting on this event would bring people together who are thinking of their mum and at the same time would raise money and awareness for Winston’s Wish, who help bereaved children.”

Lansdowne Hotel in Eastbourne SUS-201108-125834001

