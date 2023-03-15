Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne hotel to once again host annual ‘remembering your mum’ event

A hotel on Eastbourne seafront is set to host it’s annual ‘remembering your mum’ event on Mother’s Day.

By Jacob Panons
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:38 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:33 GMT

The event will be held at the Best Western Lansdowne Hotel in King Edward’s Parade from 10.30am-12pm on Sunday, March 19.

One of the hotel’s partners Catherine Clifford hosts the event every year to raise money for Winston's Wish – a charity that helps children who have lost a parent.

The hotel partner, who lost her mum suddenly in 2004, said: “Come and share coffee and cake, place a picture of your mum on the ‘tree of light’ and light a candle. In return a donation to the charity would be much appreciated.”

Catherine Clifford at the event
Catherine Clifford at the event
Catherine Clifford at the event

The event also took place last year on Mother’s Day.

Ms Clifford previously said: “I decided that putting on this event would bring people together who are thinking of their mum and at the same time would raise money and awareness for Winston’s Wish, who help bereaved children.”

