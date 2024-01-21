Another Eastbourne hotel is to stop housing asylum seekers, the town’s MP has confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During a recent visit with the Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, Eastbourne and Willingdon MP confirmed that a further hotel will cease to house asylum seekers.

She said: “A significant concern from our hoteliers and hospitality industry, and others, has been the continued use of our hotels for asylum seekers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our hotels must all be returned to their primary purpose, and I have worked with the Home Office last year, to this end.

Another Eastbourne hotel is to stop housing asylum seekers, the town’s MP has confirmed.

“When I met with the (immigration) minister again this week, I was informed that another hotel will be released in the weeks to come.”

The properties were part of the first wave of 50 hotels across the country to stop taking migrants because of the impact on Eastbourne’s visitor economy, according to MP Caroline Ansell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said at the time: “I am very pleased these two hotels in Eastbourne will no longer be used to house asylum seekers and hopefully they can go back to taking our tourists. This is something I committed to when I met hoteliers and B&B owners and it is a boost to our town.