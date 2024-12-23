Eastbourne Leisure Card to no longer provide free parking in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Eastbourne Leisure Card – which provides residents with free parking – will no longer be valid in the new year, the council has announced.

The gold card offers discounts at council-owned facilities and has been issued to residents for over 25 years.

However, Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has now announced that this scheme will no longer be active from January 1, 2025.

A consultation will be held in the new year to gather the public’s views on a a new, paid parking permit scheme, according to EBC.

Many residents have responded with outrage to the changes, which come in response to the council’s ‘significant financial challenges’.

An EBC spokesperson said: “When originally devised, these cards had no identifiers for the owners or end date for their use.

“This has resulted in many people who are no longer Council Taxpayers or live within the borough, to continue to use them for free parking in our car parks.

“Due to this, the decision was taken to end the Eastbourne Leisure Card scheme to ensure that this loophole was closed to those that should no longer be receiving this benefit.

“We are making these changes in response to the significant financial challenges Eastbourne Borough Council, like many other local authorities, is facing as a result of the spiralling costs of homelessness.

"We are proud to have been able to offer free parking permits for many years but we now need to bring our charges in-line with neighbouring councils, in order to project vital services for the most vulnerable in our community.”