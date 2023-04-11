Eastbourne Lifeguard Volunteers respond to four incidents during Easter weekend

Crews were called to incidents from Friday, April 7 to Sunday April 9 which saw multiple launches of the Inshore Lifeboat from the station.
The first incident offcured at 0.30am on Friday, April 7 which saw the launch of the Inshore Lifeboat and tasked to conduct a search for a person reported missing in the Beachy Head area.
After an extensive search of the area with no one found all asset's were stood down with the Inshore Lifeboat arriving back at the boathouse at 2.45am
The crew were then paged at 10.10am the same day where the Inshore Lifeboats was launched and tasked to assist Police, Local Coastguards and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter with an incident East of Belle Tout, no further details were provided.
On Sunday, April 9, the Inshore Lifeboat was launched at 7.50am and was tasked to assist Police and Local Coastguards in foggy conditions with an incident East of Belle Tout.
Again, no further details were provided.
Finally, later on at 10.30am after just rehousing the lifeboat and readying it for safety, the crew were tasked to assist a 17 foot angling boat with two people on board that had suffered engine failure, again in thick fog and unsure of their position.
With the vessel successfully located and the lifeboat on scene a tow line was attached to the casualty vessel and towed safely back to its berth on the beach.