Eastbourne looking back: 2012 'Save the DGH' march
Back in 2012 thousands of people marched in Eastbourne to fight plans to cut hospital services.
The march, on September 15 2012, aimed to stop proposals to centralise services in Eastbourne and Hastings – campaigners wanted to keep the services at both hospitals.
Save the DGH campaign chairperson Liz Walke said people would face terrible journeys on congested roads between Eastbourne and Hastings if core services were centralised.
People signed an open letter to Jeremy Hunt, the Secretary of State for Health at the time. The letter said:
“I, as one of thousands of local East Sussex residents, along with the Friends of the Eastbourne DGH and a significant majority of senior clinicians at Eastbourne District General Hospital, have profound concerns that the proposed plans outlined in the East Sussex Healthcare Trust's consultation document ‘Shaping our future' will lead to a deterioration of essential core services at our local hospital. We would ask that you take the necessary steps to ensure the senior managers and Hospital Board implement what has been promised by the Government ie‘ All future changes must be led by clinicians and patients' We ask you instruct the ESHT Board to listen to the views of local residents from Eastbourne and the surrounding area, and stop core services being downgraded at our hospital.”
Fast forward 10 years and now MP Caroline Ansell is campaigning for a shuttle bus to run between the hospitals because healthcare services are spread across the DGH, Hastings Conquest and Bexhill Hospital which means Eastbourne residents can be asked to travel to get to their appointments.
All photos by Stephen Curtis