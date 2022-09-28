Eastbourne looking back: 2012 'Save the DGH' march

“I, as one of thousands of local East Sussex residents, along with the Friends of the Eastbourne DGH and a significant majority of senior clinicians at Eastbourne District General Hospital, have profound concerns that the proposed plans outlined in the East Sussex Healthcare Trust's consultation document ‘Shaping our future' will lead to a deterioration of essential core services at our local hospital. We would ask that you take the necessary steps to ensure the senior managers and Hospital Board implement what has been promised by the Government ie‘ All future changes must be led by clinicians and patients' We ask you instruct the ESHT Board to listen to the views of local residents from Eastbourne and the surrounding area, and stop core services being downgraded at our hospital.”