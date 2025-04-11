RNLI crew consisting of Beryl Tollemache: John Buckland, Graham Cole, Ron Wheeler, Jim Hall, Derek Hugget and George ColeRNLI crew consisting of Beryl Tollemache: John Buckland, Graham Cole, Ron Wheeler, Jim Hall, Derek Hugget and George Cole
Eastbourne Looking Back: 8 pictures of people and the town over the years

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 09:34 BST
We’ve taken a look through our archives to bring you these photos.

This week, we’re looking at a mixture of photos from over the years.

Below, you’ll see pictures of soldiers at the All Saints Convalescent Hospital, an RNLI crew and Eastbourne’s old tramway.

If you have any photos or stories you’d like to submit for a future ‘looking back’ piece, please email: [email protected].

A model village at the Redoubt Fortress, open from 1954 to 1975.

A model village at the Redoubt Fortress, open from 1954 to 1975. Photo: Archive

Trams operated in Eastbourne between 1954 and 1969.

Trams operated in Eastbourne between 1954 and 1969. Photo: Archive

Eastbourne seafront in the 1950s

Eastbourne seafront in the 1950s Photo: Archive

Women in the National Fire Service in 1943

Women in the National Fire Service in 1943 Photo: Archive

