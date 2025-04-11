Eastbourne Looking Back: 8 pictures of people and the town over the years

This week, we’re looking at a mixture of photos from over the years.
Below, you’ll see pictures of soldiers at the All Saints Convalescent Hospital, an RNLI crew and Eastbourne’s old tramway.
If you have any photos or stories you’d like to submit for a future ‘looking back’ piece, please email: [email protected].
A model village at the Redoubt Fortress, open from 1954 to 1975. Photo: Archive
Trams operated in Eastbourne between 1954 and 1969. Photo: Archive
Eastbourne seafront in the 1950s Photo: Archive
Women in the National Fire Service in 1943 Photo: Archive
