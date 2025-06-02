Ahead of the Triathlon’s return on Sunday, June 8, we’ve taken a look back at photos from the 2021 event.

Athletes of all abilities are invited to take part in the challenge which takes participants on ‘an iconic route’ – from the pier, through South Downs National Park via Beachy Head and along the promenade to Holywell, before finishing on the Western Lawns.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in the photos?

For information on how to take part, visit: www.eastbournetriathlon.co.uk/

1 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Athletes take part in 2021 triathlon - photos Eastbourne Triathlon 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

2 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Athletes take part in 2021 triathlon - photos Eastbourne Triathlon 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

3 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Athletes take part in 2021 triathlon - photos Eastbourne Triathlon 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY

4 . Eastbourne Looking Back: Athletes take part in 2021 triathlon - photos Eastbourne Triathlon 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY