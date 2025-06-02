Eastbourne Looking Back: Athletes take part in 2021 triathlon - photos

Ahead of the Triathlon’s return on Sunday, June 8, we’ve taken a look back at photos from the 2021 event.
Athletes of all abilities are invited to take part in the challenge which takes participants on ‘an iconic route’ – from the pier, through South Downs National Park via Beachy Head and along the promenade to Holywell, before finishing on the Western Lawns.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in the photos?
For information on how to take part, visit: www.eastbournetriathlon.co.uk/
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.