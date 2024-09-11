Eastbourne Looking Back: Hundreds gather for 2023 St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 17:31 BST
Take a look back at photos from last year’s Starlight Stroll in Eastbourne.

Family and colleagues lit up Eastbourne Seafront in 2023 and remembered loved ones to help raise vital funds for hospice care which totalled £38,000.

With the event set to return next weekend (Saturday, September 14), we’ve taken a look back at last year’s fabulous photos.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

