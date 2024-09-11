Family and colleagues lit up Eastbourne Seafront in 2023 and remembered loved ones to help raise vital funds for hospice care which totalled £38,000.
With the event set to return next weekend (Saturday, September 14), we’ve taken a look back at last year’s fabulous photos.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1. Eastbourne Looking Back: Hundreds gather for 2023 St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll
Eastbourne Looking Back: Hundreds gather for 2023 St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll Photo: Jon Rigby
