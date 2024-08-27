Eastbourne Looking Back: Pictures from the 2023 Steampunk Festival
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Take a look back at photos from last year’s Steampunk Festival in Eastbourne.
Eastbourne’s Steampunk Festival features live music and entertainment, market stalls, food and drink and, of course, many steampunk enthusiasts dressed up!
With the event set to return next weekend (September 7 – 8), we’ve taken a look back at last year’s fabulous photos.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.