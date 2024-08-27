Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Take a look back at photos from last year’s Steampunk Festival in Eastbourne.

Eastbourne’s Steampunk Festival features live music and entertainment, market stalls, food and drink and, of course, many steampunk enthusiasts dressed up!

With the event set to return next weekend (September 7 – 8), we’ve taken a look back at last year’s fabulous photos.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

