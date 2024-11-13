Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council proposals to redevelop the site of Eastbourne’s former Magistrates Court have gained planning permission.

On Tuesday (November 12), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved proposals to erect a four-storey building containing 30 apartments on the now vacant site in Old Orchard Road.

The proposals, which come from the council itself, had been recommended for approval, but saw opposition from some neighbours, with their concerns including the site’s lack of parking provision.

The proposed building would have only two parking spaces for residents, both of which would be designated for mobility-impaired residents.

Old Orchard Road. Pic: contributed

These arrangements were deemed acceptable by both the council and East Sussex Highways, but were considered to be lacking by adjacent ward councillor Robert Smart (Con).

However, Cllr Candy Vaughn (Lib Dem) said: “I don’t have a car parking space. I live in a flat, I don’t have a car. I walk, catch the bus, get the train. I don’t see why other people can’t do it.

“If they don’t have a car parking space they won’t buy it or they won’t rent it, because if they need a car they will find somewhere that has parking space. The town is too crowded as it is, with cars speeding here, there and everywhere … so the more we get rid of cars the safer the town centre will be.”

Other committee members shared Cllr Smart’s concerns, but the majority agreed to grant planning permission.

Objectors had also raised concerns about overlooking and overshadowing. For its part, the council said the development would result “insubstantial loss of light to some neighbouring windows, but not to a degree to warrant a refusal.”

Council meeting papers say 12 of the apartments would be guaranteed to be “affordable” properties, as a result of conditions which would be expected to be attached to planning permission. In its application, however, the council said it intends for all 30 apartments to be affordable, but that this element of the scheme would be voluntary and rely on funding.

The application also says the apartments would each be provided with private outdoor amenity space in the form of balconies, along with landscaped communal gardens at the rear of the building.