An Eastbourne man has completed the IronBourne middle distance triathlon, raising money for the RNLI.

RNLI volunteer Ben Saunders completed the challenge on July 14 in six hours, 37 minutes and 49 seconds.

The triathlon consisted of a 1900 metre swim, a 90 kilometre bike ride and 21.1 kilometre run.

After completing the challenge Ben said: “Six hours and 37 minutes after jumping off the end of the pier I finally crossed the line. Thank you to everyone who has donated so far.”

Ben Saunders has completed the IronBourne middle distance triathlon, raising money for the RNLI. Picture: Ben Saunders

A Justgiving page has been set up by Ben to help raise money for the RNLI, which he has been a volunteer for in Eastbourne since June 2022

Ben said that he started the fundraiser and complete the triathlon to ‘hope to raise awareness of the work we do at Eastbourne and across the RNLI as a whole.’