Eastbourne man completes triathlon challenge to raise money for RNLI
RNLI volunteer Ben Saunders completed the challenge on July 14 in six hours, 37 minutes and 49 seconds.
The triathlon consisted of a 1900 metre swim, a 90 kilometre bike ride and 21.1 kilometre run.
After completing the challenge Ben said: “Six hours and 37 minutes after jumping off the end of the pier I finally crossed the line. Thank you to everyone who has donated so far.”
A Justgiving page has been set up by Ben to help raise money for the RNLI, which he has been a volunteer for in Eastbourne since June 2022
Ben said that he started the fundraiser and complete the triathlon to ‘hope to raise awareness of the work we do at Eastbourne and across the RNLI as a whole.’
So far £775 has been raised by 27 donations.
