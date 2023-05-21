On its Facebook page, Sussex Police has put out an appeal for information.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for 73-year-old Walter Clarke, who is vulnerable and missing from his care home in Eastbourne.
"Walter is white, about 5ft 8ins, of medium build and has a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, and possibly a dark coloured Adidas top and blue trousers.
"He is not in possession of a mobile phone, any money or a bus pass. Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1053 of 20/05.”