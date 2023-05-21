Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne man goes missing from care home

A vulnerable Eastbourne man has gone missing from his care home, police have announced this morning (Sunday, May 21).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 21st May 2023, 08:09 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 08:10 BST

On its Facebook page, Sussex Police has put out an appeal for information.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for 73-year-old Walter Clarke, who is vulnerable and missing from his care home in Eastbourne.

"Walter is white, about 5ft 8ins, of medium build and has a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, and possibly a dark coloured Adidas top and blue trousers.

Walter Clarke. Picture from Sussex PoliceWalter Clarke. Picture from Sussex Police
Walter Clarke. Picture from Sussex Police

"He is not in possession of a mobile phone, any money or a bus pass. Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1053 of 20/05.”

