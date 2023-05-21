A vulnerable Eastbourne man has gone missing from his care home, police have announced this morning (Sunday, May 21).

On its Facebook page, Sussex Police has put out an appeal for information.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for 73-year-old Walter Clarke, who is vulnerable and missing from his care home in Eastbourne.

"Walter is white, about 5ft 8ins, of medium build and has a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, and possibly a dark coloured Adidas top and blue trousers.

Walter Clarke. Picture from Sussex Police