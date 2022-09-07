Eastbourne man jailed after 36 dogs rescued from ‘filthy’ conditions

The RSPCA said Christopher Mark Bennett, of St Phillips Avenue, was jailed for 18 weeks at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 22, after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering under the Animal Welfare Act.

The court heard how RSPCA inspector Cora Peeters visited the address in June 2021 along with police, according to the charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “She found several Yorkshire Terrier and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs who were skinny with matted fur and living in filthy and extremely smelly conditions.”

The RSPCA said the dogs were found in June 2021. Picture from the RSPCA

The RPSCA said it worked with police to remove the dogs.

The inspector added: "I saw no evidence of food or water, just two filthy metal bowls against a mud encrusted wall.”

The RSPCA said a dead dog was found in the property.

A vet report stated that all of the dogs were suffering or were likely to suffer if left at the premises, according to the RSPCA.

The dogs, some of which were pregnant and had puppies, were taken into the care of the RSPCA in Brighton, Kent and Surrey and were rehabilitated before being rehomed, according to the charity. Picture from the RSPCA

The spokesperson said: “On examination of the dogs, many of which were Yorkshire Terriers, King Charles Cavalier Spaniels, as well as Border Collie dogs, were shown to be skinny or even completely emaciated.

"Others were suffering from overgrown claws, gingivitis, periodontal disease, alopecia, one male Yorkshire Terrier was suffering from a tumour to his testicle, and many of the dogs had matted coats soiled in faeces.”

The charity said the vet report concluded: "The period of suffering would vary for each dog but I would estimate it to be from four to 12 weeks.”

Inspector Peeters added: “This was a sad case involving a large number of dogs who sadly had been neglected, left in their own filth, and left to suffer.”

The RSPCA said Inspector Peeters worked with her colleagues and the police to remove 36 dogs in total. Picture from the RSPCA

The RSPCA said Gemma Brogan, 41, of St Phillips Avenue, previously pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering under the Animal Welfare Act and was sentenced in February.

A spokesperson said: “Brogan was sentenced to an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.

"She was also banned from keeping all animals for five years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work as well as 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

"She was also ordered to pay costs of £418.80 and a £128 victim surcharge.

“Bennett was sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment and was disqualified from keeping all animals.