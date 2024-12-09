Eastbourne man raises thousands to help cancer patients

An Eastbourne man has raised thousands of pounds to help cancer patients after he carried out a sponsored 300 metre swim.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reg Coomber, who is receiving ongoing treatment for stage 4 head and neck cancer, recently carried out a sponsored 300 metre swim, raising £50,000 for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust’s charitable fund and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Reg added that he was motivated to start fundraising in order to help other cancer patients going through really challenging times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He trained for over five months to regain a suitable fitness level, and the swim took place at the Hillbrow Centre in Eastbourne.

Reg Coomber, who is receiving ongoing treatment for stage 4 head and neck cancer, recently carried out a sponsored 300 metre swim, raising £50,000 for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust’s charitable fund and St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

After the swim Reg said: “I did it, I completed the challenge – swimming 16 lengths in the end, willed on by a fantastic bunch of supporters along with Colin and Sharon supporting me in the pool. I couldn’t have done it without you all. On behalf of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, East Sussex Healthcare Charity and all those fighting cancer, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you.

"I’m shocked to have raised so much money. When I originally planned to come in and present the cheque to the charities, I was amazed to have reached £30,000. Then I had a last-minute donation which took me to £50,000 and it blew me away.”

Dee Daly, Governance and Quality Lead for Cancer and Core Services at the trust said: “What Reg has done is amazing, and we can’t thank him enough, along with all the people who supported and sponsored him, for this fantastic donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Cancer Charitable Fund supports cancer patients and their loved ones with small grants to help them with bills, support them with some of the significant impacts on their lives that a cancer diagnosis can have, and we also help people create happy memories with children and grandchildren.

“We also support our amazing teams with some of their training and with the purchase of highly specialist equipment and supplies for patients. We will be able to do so much to support patients with this phenomenal contribution. One of the first things we will be looking at is having supplies of mouthwashes and specialist oral moisturisers to support Head and Neck Cancer patients following surgery and radiotherapy.”