Eastbourne man serving life sentence for murder of Tommy Cooper’s niece dies in prison

An Eastbourne man serving a life sentence for the murder of Tommy Cooper’s niece has died in prison, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has confirmed.

The 60-year-old also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place.

Ms Cooper - the niece of world-famous magician and comedian Tommy Cooper - owned Cooper’s Magic Shop in Cornfield Road until it closed in 2017.

Tony King formerly of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex News and Pictures

At the time of King's imprisonment, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: "The court heard that police and paramedics were called to her [Sabrina Cooper's] home in Connaught Road around 6.45pm on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

"It was initially thought that she had suffered a medical episode following a recent operation, but it was quickly established that she had suffered five stab wounds to her torso, which resulted in her death.

“A review of her phone suggested recent contact with King, who was an acquaintance, and he was arrested at his home on suspicion of her murder in the early hours of the following morning. Crime scene examiners found blood-stained clothing in a washing machine and in the lounge of the one-bedroom flat."

The report into Mr King’s death, published on September 12, 2025, stated that he died of sudden cardiac death due to chronic myocardial scarring (a condition where the heart muscle is scarred due to injury or disease) on June 18, 2024, at HMP Swaleside.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman’s report added: “The clinical reviewer concluded that the majority of the clinical care that Mr King received at Swaleside was of a good standard and was equivalent to that which he would have received in the community.

“However, on June 17, 2024, the day before he died, Mr King presented with chest pains. The clinical reviewer found that he should have been reviewed by a doctor and referred to hospital.

"The inquest into Mr King’s death concluded on June 4, 2025, returning a verdict of natural causes.”