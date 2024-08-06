Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walkers are invited to stride out with the Mayor along Eastbourne seafront for two miles to raise money for her chosen charities of the year.

The Mayor’s Charity Seafront Walk 2024 on Saturday, September 7, will generate funds for The Chaseley Trust, which supports people with neurodisabilities, and Leaf Hall Disability Access Fund which aims to provide full disabled access to all parts of its centre.

The scenic and fully accessible route will take walkers from Leaf Hall Community Centre to The Chaseley Trust via Holywell.

Participants are asked to arrive at Leaf Hall at noon for a 1pm start.

The Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Candy Vaughan, said: “This will be a fabulous event and offers a great chance to enjoy our beautiful seafront with friends old and new.”

The cost to take part is £10 for adults or £5 for children and all walkers will receive a cream tea at the finish line, badge and certificate.