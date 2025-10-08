Eastbourne Mayor invites children to design her official Christmas card

The Mayor of Eastbourne has launched her annual Christmas card design competition, inviting primary school-age children across the town to use their creativity in aid of two good causes.

The winning design will be featured on the Mayor’s official 2025 Christmas Card.

Children should design their Christmas card on an A5 piece of paper, take a photo of the design, and email it to [email protected].

Each entry costs £2.50, and all proceeds will go directly to support the Mayor's two chosen charities for the year: Forward Facing and Eastbourne Street Pastors.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Mayor of Eastbourne. Picture: Andy Butler

Forward Facing supports families in Sussex with children facing life-limiting conditions, disabilities, or bereavement. Eastbourne Street Pastors is a team of more than 50 volunteers who provide help to people on the streets of Eastbourne on Friday and Saturday nights.

The winner will receive a £30 Amazon voucher and 10 printed copies of their winning card to share with family and friends.

The Mayor, Councillor Margaret Bannister, said: “This competition is a brilliant way for children to get creative, while supporting two local charities that carry out vital work in our community.

“I encourage boys and girls of primary school age to pick up their pens and pencils and take part - I can't wait to see their wonderful, festive designs.”

Parents and guardians must include the child's name, age, school, and a contact name and phone number with the emailed design. The deadline for entries is Friday, November 7.

Entrants are asked to keep their original artwork safe, as it may be needed if their design is chosen for printing.

Once the Mayor’s Office receives a photo of the design, a link will be sent to complete the £2.50 entry payment.