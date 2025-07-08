Eastbourne Mayor opens new reformer pilates studio

The Mayor of Eastbourne has opened a new pilates studio at Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing in Meads.

The classes utilise specialised equipment called a ‘reformer,’ which creates resistance through a series of exercises.

The ‘Reformer Movement’ studio space was opened by Councillor Margaret Bannister in the Hillbrow complex.

Duncan Kerr, chief executive of Hillbrow Health and Wellbeing and Wave Active, said: “I am most grateful to The Mayor for opening our new Reformer Movement studio.

“We are really pleased with what we’ve created and delighted that people attending the Reformer classes are as excited as we are about the new sessions.”