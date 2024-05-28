Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor of Eastbourne will be commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day at local events on Thursday, June 6.

People are invited to attend a short ceremony outside the Town Hall at 9am when a D-Day 80 Flag of Peace is raised as the Mayor leads a minute’s silence, followed by a short reading.

The flag will remain flying for a week.

The Mayor, Councillor Candy Vaughan, said: “Hundreds of thousands of brave men took part in D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history which represented a turning point in World War II, and I invite everyone to join me at the Town Hall to remember their heroism.”

The Mayor will also be attending a D-Day Remembrance Service at the Eastbourne War Memorial Houses in Victoria Drive at 11am.