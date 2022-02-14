Eastbourne mayor to host cheese and wine fundraiser

The tasting event starts at 7pm at Community Wise in Ocklynge Road on Saturday, March 5, and will include guidance from Plumpton College experts.

Mayor Pat Rodohan said, “This is going to be a fantastic evening exploring delicious cheeses and pairing them with carefully chosen wines under the direction of Plumpton College specialists.

“If you like cheese, wine and a fun night out then please join us and help raise much-needed money for three good causes that do wonderful work in the local community – Amaze, Community Wise and Holding Space.”

Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan. Photo by Andy Butler SUS-220214-120906001

Amaze helps families with disabled children and young people with special educational needs by providing information, advice and support.

Community Wise is a community centre in the Motcombe area which is used by people of all ages and backgrounds for activities and services ranging from toddler groups to a charity shop.

Holding Space supports parents, carers, children and families who are struggling with their mental health by providing face-to-face, telephone and online help.

Tickets cost £15 per person.

Please contact the mayor’s office on 01323 415020 or email [email protected] to book your tickets.