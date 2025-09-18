Eastbourne Mayor to host fundraising events for local charities

Eastbourne’s Mayor is hosting two fundraising events next month (October).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said August was a busy month for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Eastbourne, who took part in a wide range of events across the town supporting local charities, commemorating historical events and engaging with community groups.

Continuing her support for local causes, the Mayor, Councillor Margaret Bannister, attended a charity golf tournament at Willingdon Golf Club and a Living Life Eastbourne charity event at Holy Trinity Church Hall. She also met with community groups including a visit with the RAF Cadets in the Mayor's Parlour and a Rotary Club breakfast at Chalk Farm Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Bannister said: “It has been a privilege to support many wonderful community events throughout August and see the incredible spirit of Eastbourne on full display.”

Cllr Bannister at the Living Life charity night. Photo: EBC

The Mayor is set to host two popular events in October.

The first is the annual Civic Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 5, at Emmanuel Church. The service starts at 10.30am and guests are invited to a ‘bring and share’ lunch afterwards.

The Mayor's Charity Quiz Night will then be held on Friday, October 10, at the Town Hall, starting at 7pm, with participants asked to arrive at 6.30pm. The event, which includes a Ploughman's Supper, costs £12 per person, or £10 without food. There is a maximum of six people per team.

There will also be a bar and raffle. To book tickets, contact the Mayor’s Office by Monday, September 22, on 01323 415020 or by email at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EBC said proceeds will go towards the Mayor's charities - Forward Facing which supports families in Sussex with children facing life-limiting conditions, disabilities, or bereavement, and Eastbourne Street Pastors, a team of more than 50 volunteers who provide help to people on the streets of Eastbourne on Friday and Saturday nights.