Eastbourne Mayor to start fundraising year with two popular charity events

The Mayor of Eastbourne is kicking off her charity fundraising year with two popular social events in October.

The Mayor's Charity Sponsored Walk 2023 will be a 4.9km stride around Shinewater Park on Sunday, October 15, with participants gathering at 12.30pm for a 1pm start.

Entry costs £10 per adult, £5 per child and all those taking part will receive a t-shirt, protein bar and certificate.

The Mayor's sponsored walk has become a firm favourite since it was introduced two years ago and is likely to be well-supported again this time at its new venue in Shinewater Park.

The Mayor, Councillor Candy Vaughan, is also hosting a charity quiz night on Friday, October 20, at Eastbourne Town Hall in Grove Road from 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Tickets cost £12 per person and include a ploughman's supper with teams limited to six people. A bar and raffle will add to the evening's entertainment.

Councillor Vaughan said: "Join me for these two superb events which are going to be great fun and will help raise money for my two chosen charities, A Band of Brothers and The Old Bank - Wellbeing Trust.

"A Band of Brothers is a fantastic local charity that works with young men to grow, develop and improve their lives while The Old Bank provides counselling and therapist services to support people of all ages. I'm delighted to be fundraising for them both this year."