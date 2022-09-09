Eastbourne Mayor’s Charity Seafront Walk 2022

The Mayor’s Charity Seafront Walk 2022 takes place next Sunday (September 18) and traces a scenic route from Fisherman’s Green to Holywell and back again – a total of 4.6 miles.

Walkers should gather at Fisherman’s Green at 12.30pm for a 1pm start.

All money raised will be split between two charities chosen by the Mayor:

Eastbourne Mayor's Charity Walk 2022 (Photo by Andy Butlerandy)

Eastbourne Mencap, which supports local people with learning disabilities

Eastbourne Foodbank, a charity that provides food and other essential items to residents in crisis

Mayor and Councillor Pat Rodohan, said: “It would be great to have your company for this walk along our glorious seafront so please come and join us if you can.

“It is mostly flat so walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome.

“As well as being a good stretch of the legs, this event also raises funds for two fantastic charities which carry out vital work locally to improve people’s lives.”

The cost to participate is £10 for adults or £5 for children and all walkers will receive a water bottle, t-shirt and certificate.