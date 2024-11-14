Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mental health support group for men in Eastbourne has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) for 2024.

Mankind, founded in 2020 by friends Ian Pickard and Paul Roskilly, was given the coveted ward in recognition of its ‘outstanding community service’.

Previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, this award was established in 2002 to mark Her Late Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King.

It is the highest award voluntary organisations can receive in the UK and is equal to an MBE.

Ian Pickard and Paul Roskilly. Photo: Mankind

Mankind’s aim is to provide a safe place for men to share their feelings without judgment, and to support those who are struggling with their mental wellbeing.

The organisation’s co-founders will receive their award and certificate from HM Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Andrew Blackman, and will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in next summer.

Mr Pickard said: “What a great honour it is to receive this award recognising our work over the last five years.

"This award will really help raise our profile in East Sussex which, in turn, will help us grow the group and support we are able to offer men who are struggling.”

Mr Roskilly added: “We are so proud of the men who have had the courage to walk through our door and trust us.

"We started as a small group which has become a community of men who are a great support for each other.

"It is those men who have enabled us to be recognised with this wonderful award.”

Mankind is one of 281 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year, which marks the largest number of recipients in the award’s 22-year history.

KAVS chair, Sir Martyn Lewis CBE, said: “The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the top award for groups of volunteers who beaver away at a grassroots level to transform vital aspects of life in their local community.

“Whether driven by a neighbourly passion to help others or to achieve that well recognised ‘high’ of personal satisfaction, volunteering taps into a rich spirit of generosity and kindness.

"The 2024 awards prove that this spirit remains as strong as ever."