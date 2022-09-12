Eastbourne mother, 44, found dead at her home

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (September 8), heard that Katie Lawrie, a company director, was found dead in her Whitley Road home on April 10.

Mrs Lawrie had a history of post natal depression following the birth of her son, the inquest heard. A GP report from Dr Georgina Marton said Mrs Lawrie was not on any medication at the time of her death.

Ben Clark, Mrs Lawrie’s husband, told the inquest they had only been living in Eastbourne for a couple of months and ‘had so many plans for the future’. He said: “She was fun-loving and enjoyed walks on the beach and in the countryside.”

Inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall

Mr Clark said on the night of April 9 they had been drinking at home and he went to bed thinking Mrs Lawrie would join him later or sleep on the sofa. However, he said the next morning he came downstairs to find her unconscious on the sofa and called 999. The ambulance service and police attended but Mrs Lawrie was confirmed dead.

Toxicology reports revealed she had alcohol in her system which would result in ‘moderate intoxication’ and high levels of painkillers which resulted in fatal toxicity. East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said: “There’s no doubt this was taken deliberately.”

He ruled Mrs Lawrie took her own life.