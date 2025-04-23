Eastbourne MP and local businesses call for pedestrianisation works to be paused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victoria Place – the seafront-end of Terminus Road from Seaside Road to Grand Parade – is undergoing work to become a ‘Las Ramblas’-style pedestrianised route.

The joint project between Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) and East Sussex County Council (ESCC) was made possible following a £19.8 million grant from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

According to the two local authorities, the project will see the road transformed into a ‘more attractive and vibrant destination for everyone to enjoy’, with al fresco dining, new paving, street furniture and newly-planted trees and flowers.

Eastbourne’s MP and local businesses have called for an ‘immediate suspension and summer pause’ to pedestrianisation works at Victoria Place in Terminus Road. Picture: Staff

The Victoria Place Stakeholder Group – which includes the MP, traders from Victoria Place, the Leader of EBC, the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, and Your Eastbourne BID – have since written to ESCC demanding a temporary pause to the works, following delays.

The group’s call for a pause comes amid the Government granting a three-month extension to ‘Levelling Up’ projects.

ESCC had also previously announced that delays would mean construction would cause ‘unacceptable problems’ to the busy summer season.

The main works were originally scheduled for completion by April 25, but now won’t be finished until at least July 23, according to Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde.

Mr Babarinde said: “While I fully support the ambition to improve our town centre, East Sussex County Council’s shambolic delays in the summer would be unacceptable and harmful to our town.

“As a result, I am standing with local traders in calling for East Sussex County Council to suspend works over the summer without delay, and to resume construction after the busy season.”

EBC leader Stephen Holt said: “With the Government’s Levelling Up Fund deadline extended to March 2026, there is a clear and sensible alternative – complete the works on Grand Parade ahead of the Carnival in May, lift the road closure, and resume the remaining works in September.

“This way, we protect our local economy while still delivering the improvements Eastbourne deserves.”

Katerina Tutt, owner of fish and chip restaurant Qualisea, described the delays as ‘the final nail in the coffin’.

She said: "Despite repeated promises from the county council, the works are already behind schedule. Had we known the true impact, we would never have agreed to this.

ESCC have been approached for comment.